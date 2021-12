A few years back, KFC took Christmas Yule logs to another level when they introduced a fire log that smells like their FRIED CHICKEN as it burns. It’s called the “11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.” Apparently they’ve been popular among fans, because they’re bringing them back again. They’re available exclusively at Walmart.com for $15.88. The box includes the usual warnings for a flammable item, but it also says, quote, “NOT ACTUALLY FRIED CHICKEN” in big, red letters.