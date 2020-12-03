The Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network kicks off a month of Christmas programming with Carrie Underwood

ABC

This week, the Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network announced a stacked lineup of holiday programming throughout the month of December.



To kick things off, the network’s Circle Sessions enlisted Carrie Underwood to discuss some of the highlights from My Gift, her first-ever holiday album, which came out this year. The project features a couple of standout collaborations, including a duet with John Legend as well as a performance of “Little Drummer Boy” with the superstar’s five-year-old son, Isaiah.



Other stars joining in on the holiday fun include Runaway June, Lauren Alaina, Ricky Skaggs, Jeannie Seely and many more. The network will air holiday movies each Monday, and Dailey and Vincent band mates Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent will host a quartet of Christmas specials over the course of December.



In case you missed the first broadcast of Carrie’s Circle Sessions episode last night, there will be a number of chances to watch it again this month. The episode will re-air on the Circle Network tonight, as well as on December 6, 8, 24 and 26.



On Christmas Eve, you can tune in for special festive programming throughout the day. For a complete programming schedule, visit the network’s website.

By Carena Liptak

