The Folgers Coffee Jingle Is On The Auction Block!

The famous Folgers coffee jingle, “The best part of wakin’ up is Folgers in your cup” is up for grabs … the royalties for a piece of coffee history are on the auction block. The bidding started this week at $63,000 and we’re told there have already been 16 bids, with the auction entering its final stages at the Royalty Exchange. The auction house says the Folgers jingle royalties for the past 12 months paid $11,747 and since 2011 the song’s earned a total of $38,164 … with more than half, about $20k, coming in the past 2 years … so it’s a long-term investment.