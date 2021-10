Today and today only, Culver’s restaurants will add the “Curderburger” to their menu for National Cheese Curd Day. “It really was about giving the guests what they asked for, right?” Culver’s director of menu development Quinn Adkins said. “All of the buzz and enthusiasm that we received from our guests when the April Fool’s prank went live.”

A limited number of burgers will be available at each of the 827 Culver’s locations nationwide.