The Country Music Hall of Fame mounts a video special to take fans inside the new ‘American Currents’ exhibit

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent many country fans from visiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a special video will premiere this spring to offer a virtual look into its new American Currents: Celebrating the State of the Music exhibit.

Each year, the CMHOF’s American Currents documents the previous year in country music history, spotlighting the artists who helped shape it.

Opening later this month, this year’s exhibit will feature artists such as Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and more. The video special will introduce fans to the exhibit with the help of a diverse roster of artists.



Hall of Fame member Vince Gill will introduce the new American Currents, with the help of rising bluegrass star Billy Strings. Meanwhile, Luke Combs and Rissi Palmer will appear in conversation during the program, discussing the past year and how it changed and shaped their perspective as artists. Luke, Rissi and Billy will all perform during the video special, too.



The video special premieres on March 19 on YouTube and Facebook, and it will be available to watch after the premiere on CMHOF’s YouTube channel.



For more information about the exhibit, which opens March 12, visit the museum’s website.

By Carena Liptak

