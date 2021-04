It was five years ago that DANIELLE BREGOLI went viral as the “Cash me outside” girl on “Dr. Phil”. Danielle turned 18 last weekend, and as gross as it sounds, a lot of guys were obviously waiting for it. Because she joined OnlyFans and made over $1 million in just her first SIX HOURS. She made $757,000 on subscriptions, $5,500 on tips, and more than $267,000 on direct message tips.