The Academy of Country Music announces an air date for the 2022 ACMs

Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

The 2022 ACM Awards will take place on March 7, 2022, according to a new announcement from the Academy of Country Music. The show will return to its longtime home of Las Vegas, after two years of broadcasting from Nashville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year will mark a major first, when the ACMs become the first major awards show to exclusively livestream. It’ll air on Prime Video, and ticketing information will soon be available for fans hoping to attend the show in person.

The show will air from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, a new venue home for the ACMs.

“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever,” says ACM CEO Damon Whiteside. “We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards — a party so big only a stadium can hold it!”

As always, the 2022 ACMs will celebrate the best in country music with a packed evening of awards and performances.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.