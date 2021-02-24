"That’s cold": Scotty McCreery and his dog Moose take the Polar Plunge

John Shearer

It may be cold in North Carolina, but Scotty McCreery still took part in the “polar plunge” in an effort to help a beloved organization.

As previously announced, Scotty is participating in the Special Olympics North Carolina‘s (SONC) Plunge in Place initiative, which raises money for the organization that trains athletes with intellectual disabilities.

On Tuesday, Scotty shared a video of himself outside, dressed in a tank top and shorts, ready to take the plunge in his pool.

“It is freezing here in North Carolina, but I am here to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics North Carolina,” the American Idol winner announced, before letting out a scream and free-falling into the pool. He was joined by his dog Moose, who wasted no time diving in, startling Scotty in the process.

“That’s cold!” the singer laughed as he quickly rushed out of the frigid water. Moose jumped back in for another swim, as Scotty and his wife Gabi laughed.

Currently, SONC has raised more than $94,000 of its $150,000 goal.

