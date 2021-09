The Cardinals continued their winning streak with a 5-2 victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee. Jon Lester the 200th win of his career after allowing just two runs over six innings pitched. Nolan Arenado got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning for his 33rd long ball of the year. St. Louis is now 80-and-69 while the Brewers slipped to 91-and-59.