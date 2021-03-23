Tenille Arts, Mickey Guyton set ‘Billboard’ chart milestones

Rachel Deeb/Phylicia J.L. Munn

Tenille Arts is setting a personal record with her debut single, “Somebody Like That.”

The Canadian-born singer has clinched the #10 slot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, marking her first top-10 hit. Its 58-week climb to that position makes for the longest ascent into the top 10 for a solo woman.

Tenille is in good company, following in the footsteps of Gabby Barrett‘s “I Hope,” the first debut single by a female artist this year to make the top ten. It eventually topped the chart.

Tenille’s trek is surpassed only by LoCash‘s 2020 hit, “One Big Country Song,” which took 59 weeks to reach the top 10 on the Country Airplay chart.

Additionally, Mickey Guyton has achieved a milestone. Following her performance of the autobiographical “Black Like Me” at the Grammy Awards, the song has earned a #4 debut on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart, marking her first top-10 entry on a Billboard chart.

