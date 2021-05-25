Tenille Arts is feeling “open and vulnerable” as she preps new album

Rachel Deeb

Though Tenille Arts is still reeling from the success of her hit single “Somebody Like That,” she’s looking ahead to her upcoming album.

Tenille made history when the song took a record 70 weeks to reach #1 on the country charts in April, making her the first Canadian female artist to achieve the feat since Terri Clark‘s “Girls Lie Too” in 2004.

“I don’t even know how this happened but I’m so grateful,” Tenille shares with People. “I feel lucky that I had something so exciting and so positive to think about during the pandemic and throughout the last year. It’s been a very special time.”

The Canada-born singer recently released her follow-up single, “Back Then, Right Now,” and is working on her forthcoming album that follows 2020’s Love, Heartbreak, & Everything In Between.

“This album has me looking back, doing a lot of songs I wish I had when I was a teenager. It touches on a lot of life topics that I don’t think are touched on enough in country music,” she describes. “I’m just feeling very comfortable and open and vulnerable right now. This is some of my most favorite music I have ever made.”

Tenille will head out with Lady A on the trio’s What a Song Can Do Tour, launching July 29 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

