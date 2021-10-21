Tenille Arts felt “a lot of pressure” with the follow-up single to her hit debut, “Somebody Like That”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

As she readies the follow-up single for her hit debut “Somebody Like That,” Tenille Arts is keenly aware that a number-one song is a tough act to follow.

“It feels like there’s a lot of pressure on the second song you put out after a big song like that,” she admits during a conversation with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio.

Ultimately, she chose to follow her hit with “Back Then, Right Now,” a song that she says shows another side of her personal story while also dialing into a universal feeling of nostalgia.

“I was like, ‘This is the most perfect song for where we are right now, because everybody just wants to get back to simpler times,’ you know?” she explains. “And for me, even in the second verse, we mentioned my little yellow Pontiac and that was the car that I drove around my hometown and drove all the way to Nashville, and still drove up until, like, a couple of months ago.”

“Back Then, Right Now” will be included on Tenille’s recently announced new album, which she’s titling Girl to Girl.

