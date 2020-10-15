Taylor Swift’s guitar is among the auction items benefiting the ACM’s COVID-19 relief efforts

Christie’s/Academy of Country Music

The guitar that Taylor Swift used to perform at the 2020 ACM Awards is one of the latest items to join an online auction called NASHVILLE: An Auction to Benefit ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.



The black 2018 acoustic Gibson instrument includes a hard-shell case and embroidered Levy guitar as well as a plectrum caddy with five personalized guitar picks. The instrument is personally inscribed and dated by Taylor herself. Its value is estimated between $25,000-$40,000.



Taylor’s guitar joins a number of other hot-ticket items up for auction. Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Keith Urban and Dwight Yoakam are all also among those who’ve donated guitars to the cause. Also up for bidsg are several items of performance wear, donned by the legendary likes of Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert and Billy Bob Thornton.



Several other instruments are on the docket, too, including Clint Black’s harmonica, Sheryl Crow’s accordion, and a a jaw-dropping Swarovski crystal-studded dulcimer that Dolly Parton owned for three decades.



All of those items and more will auction to benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, supporting those in the music industry affected by the pandemic. The online event is organized in partnership with auction company Christie’s.

By Carena Liptak

