Taylor Swift replaced by Brad Paisley in country music mural

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift has been replaced by Brad Paisley on a mural in Nashville.

A portrait of country music legends including Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and more is situated at Legend’s Corner next to the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville. The original piece featured Taylor sitting between Johnny and Willie, but she was recently painted over with Brad in her place.

USA Today reports that the swap comes in response to tourists’ complaints about Taylor’s presence on the mural — disgruntled by her transition from country to pop music — prompting the bar’s owners to swap out the megastar with the “Letter to Me” singer.

“I have heard many complaints here in Nashville about Taylor being on the wall with country legends since she is currently focused mainly on pop. Some inebriated bar hoppers have spit on her image specifically, feeling betrayed by her venture from country,” artist Tim Davis says.

“I guess this is to be expected, but by in large, the people of Nashville love her, as do I,” he adds.

Taylor’s removal is not the only change happening to the mural, as Tim has been tasked with adding three new stars to the piece, including a female artist who will be placed in between Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

Tim plans to create a mural dedicated solely to Taylor and her vast music legacy and has started a GoFund Me page to cover the costs.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.