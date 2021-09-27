Take me out to the ball game: Thomas Rhett throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Thomas Rhett had the special opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs baseball game.

Before headlining Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in the Windy City, the country star took the mound at Wrigley Field Sunday to throw out the symbolic first pitch at the Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game.

A series of photos from the event shows Thomas running onto the field with a ball and glove in hand, embracing player #48, Rex Brothers, before striking an impressive pitcher’s stance on the mound. He also shared a snap of he and wife Lauren Akins, who is pregnant with their fourth daughter, in their Cubs jerseys and ball caps on the field.

“One for the books!! Thank you @cubs for letting me throw the first pitch today. Love this city so much,” Thomas shares in the caption.

Thomas continues on his Center Point Road Tour through October 9.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.