Don’t get your hopes up…it’s sold out, for now. We’re hoping they open up more spots for this!

The Cardinals are giving you a chance to get some batting practice tips from the pros. The team is selling packages for groups of 10 people in which you get 45 minutes to take batting practice at the ballpark. The outings WERE available on March 21, 26, and 27. Cardinals alumni will be participating. $1,250. MORE HERE