Tacos Proven To Brighten Your Day

Sixty-six percent of respondents said what they eat greatly depends on their mood. However, 65 percent also said the reverse is true – their mood can dictate what they eat that day. Researchers also asked people about the foods that can instantly put them in a better mood no matter what. Tacos top the list with 33 percent calling them an instant mood changer. Bacon and eggs (32%) and a nice juicy steak (32%) followed closely behind. FULL STORY BELOW

