Sure, 2020 was a "Burning House," but Cam’s "committed to a Christmas" for the ages

After the year that was 2020, Cam says there’s no doubt about it: we need Christmas, and she’s planning on making this one for the ages!

So just like the holiday classic she recorded last year, the native of the Golden State is heading west to be “Home for Christmas.”

“We’re going to my parents house in California,” Cam tells ABC Audio. “We’re gonna take the trailer, load up the pups, the baby, drive across.”

“I’ve never been more committed to a Christmas I think,” she laughs.

With her daughter Lucy set to celebrate her first birthday on December 21, the “Burning House” hitmaker’s excited to do the Santa thing, complete with all the trimmings.

“There’s gonna be all the eggnog and cider and popcorn balls and decorations on the tree,” she predicts. “And obviously the kids will go to sleep, and it probably will all be lost on my nephew and my daughter, but it will mean something to me.”

Cam’s already gotten a bit of an early Christmas present herself, as People ranked her sophomore record, The Otherside, as the ninth best album of 2020 in any genre, touting its “honest lyrics and wrenching vocals from a rising Nashville star.”

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.