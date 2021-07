18-year-old Suni Lee became the fifth straight U.S. gymnast to win the all-around individual title. She was asked how she’d celebrate. Suni keeps a gold-standard going, and joins an elite club of U.S gymnasts who have won previously. Simone Biles 2016, Gabby Douglas 2012, Nastia Liukin 2008 (doing commentary for NBC), Carly Patterson 2004. Before then, it had been 20 years for the U.S., when Mary-Lou Retton took the gold.