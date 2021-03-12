Sunday’s Grammys will be "a huge moment for Black people and country music" thanks to Mickey Guyton

Phylicia J.L. Munn

Sunday night, Mickey Guyton will make Grammy history on several levels.

Up for Best Country Solo Performance for “Black Like Me,” she’s the first Black female solo artist ever nominated for a country Grammy. She’s also one of the only country artists to score a coveted performance slot this year, alongside Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert. The Texas native is planning a moment worthy of the occasion.

“My performance at the Grammys is going to be so special and emotional,” Mickey promises. “Like, it’s not just about me. The song ‘Black Like Me’ is so many people’s stories. And that was my goal in this performance.”

“There’s representation as well…” she continues. “But I just wanted people to feel like they’re coming together. This is a huge moment for Black people and country music, and I just feel so honored to stand in these shoes right now.”

Mickey released her first music in January of 2014, and is candid about the challenges she’s faced as a Black woman in country music.

“I’ve been pursuing music for a very, very, very long time and there are many times that I thought I was going to quit,” she reveals. “And my music journey didn’t change until I stopped running away from who I really am, embracing who I really am, and opening the door for other people that are marginalized.”

“And then that’s when my career turned around,” she declares.

You can watch for Mickey’s performance starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards air live from Los Angeles on CBS. Then on April 18, Mickey will co-host the 56th ACM Awards with Keith Urban, also on CBS.

