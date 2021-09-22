StubHub says Luke Combs, Garth Brooks among most in-demand acts live acts for 2021, Kenny Chesney in top 10 for 2022

Courtesy StubHub

Luke Combs and Garth Brooks are among the most in-demand acts for 2021, according to ticket marketplace StubHub. Luke came in second on the list, while Garth — who canceled the remainder of his Stadium Tour amid COVID-19 concerns — came in fourth.

Chris Stapleton landed at fifth place on the list, with the Eagles — which now include Vince Gill — landing in the ninth spot.

The list, which is based on StubHub’s ticket sales from now through December, is topped by pop star Harry Styles. The Rolling Stones came in third, with Phish landing in the seventh spot, followed by the Dave Matthews Band, and Genesis rounding out the top 10.

Kenny Chesney made the decision to cancel his Chillaxification Tour in 2021, but will he hit the road next year on his Here and Now Tour. Kenny lands in ninth place on the top 10 list of most in-demand tours of 2022. Elton John comes in the first spot on that list, followed by Mötley Crüe, Billie Ellish, Bad Bunny and Rage Against the Machine.

