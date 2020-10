A Texas woman is being told to take down her stripper-themed Halloween display. Angela Nava got a letter from her HOA citing complaints that the decorations were “inappropriate” and “offensively positioned.”

Candy is a genie in a bottle and Dalton is checkin' IDs!!!! Happy Halloween from The Candy Shop!!! #christinaaguilera #genieinabottle #McLovin #underage