‘Straight Outta the Country’, Justin Moore has a secret

If you loved Justin Moore‘s number one song, “Why We Drink,” and his follow-up single, “We Didn’t Have Much,” it’s no coincidence.

“You know, we actually wrote, recorded, found the outside songs, all of the above that is Straight Outta the Country at the same time that we did the Late Nights and Longnecks album,” he tells ABC Audio.

His current album — and its continuation — were actually recorded at the same time.

“We had 30 or 40 songs ready to go,” he explains. “The Late Nights and Longnecks album ended up being 10, 12 songs, whatever it was.”

“And I just coincidentally, I wrote most of those,” he adds. “We would have put 30 or 40 songs on that album if we could have, but we just obviously, you can’t do that.” Justin’s new collection, Straight Outta the Country, featuring his current hit, “We Didn’t Have Much,” comes out April 23.

