“STAY IN THE FIGHT”: Brett Eldredge opens up about battle with anxiety

Edgar Evan Moore

Brett Eldredge is opening up about a recent bout of anxiety he’s been struggling with.

The country star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself working out, alongside a lengthy caption detailing how he’s been battling anxiety as of late.

Brett, who has been open about living with anxiety in the past, reveals that it recently reemerged for several days, “out of nowhere,” with symptoms that included shortness of breath and feeling overwhelmed.

“Instead of hiding (like I once did), I stuck to the process, knowing I survived all the other times, and setbacks are common,” he explains. “I kept showing up to life and leaning into the things that give me strength and stability.” In the photo, he’s shown lifting weights.

“It passed and I feel even stronger than before. I took this photo in the middle of the setback to remind myself that even in the tough times, we can be strong as hell, and the storm will always pass if we face it,” he declares. He added the phrase “STAY IN THE FIGHT,” and concluded, “If you’re goin’ through it, hang in there, you will be surprised what you’re capable of.”

Brett recently announced that he’s releasing a new holiday album, Mr. Christmas, on October 22.

