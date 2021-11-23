Remy & Kasey

SPOILERS: How Much Do DWTS Contestants Get Paid?

Last night, NBA star IMAN SHUMPERT became your new “Dancing with the Stars” champion. So how much did he make? Apparently, going all the way nets you around $295,000. But even if you STINK, you still make out okay. Contestants earn $125,000 for the first two weeks, including the training period . . . which can last up to weeks prior to the first show. Then they make a little more for each week that they last. As for the pro dancers . . . well, they don’t make as much. Starting pay is reportedly $1,200 per episode, and they can reportedly only make $100,000 per season.