“South on Ya”: Luke Combs drops his SEC anthem, uniting his love of music and college football

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs officially released “South on Ya,” his love song to life in the rural Southeast, this week. It’s more than just an ode to the North Carolina native’s home turf: The song will also be this year’s brand anthem for the SEC Network.

That means that fans can hear Luke’s song throughout live college football events and on-air programming this fall.

“Man, this is pretty special,” the singer notes. “In the beginning of my career, I spent a lot of my time playing my music all over towns within the SEC. The fact that one of my songs is now such a big part of the Network is really cool to me. It feels like a full-circle moment, for sure. I am a huge fan of the SEC and am honored my song was chosen to be a part of it.”

In the lyrics of “South on Ya,” Luke shouts out every included state, from “muddy Mississippi” and “swampy Louisiana” to “the grass in Kentucky” and “the blue skies in Carolina.”

