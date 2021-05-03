“Songs change lives”: Jake Owen sends “Made For You” to number one

ABC

Jake Owen is celebrating his newest number-one hit, “Made For You.”

The romantic ballad, featured on his latest album, Greetings from…Jake, is now the top song on country radio, marking his ninth #1 hit overall. His previously hits from that album include “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Homemade,” and the top 10 single “Down to the Honkytonk.”

“Yall!!! ‘Made For You’ is #1 song in the country! YOU all made this happen. This really was MADE FOR YOU,” Jake shared in a Tweet to his fans, teasing, ” I can’t wait for y’all to hear what we’ve got comin.'”

“Made For You” also serves as the first chart-topper for the song’s writers, Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde and Neil Medley. “It’s so special to share this with them. Songs change lives. This one hits different,” Jake adds.

Jake’s fiancee Erica Hartlein stars in the video for “Made For You,” along with his eight-year-old daughter Pearl from a previous marriage and two-year-old daughter Paris, whom he shares with Erica.

