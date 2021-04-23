“Somehow You Do”: Reba McEntire shares a powerful message in her new song and video

Universal Music Group Nashville

Reba McEntire on Friday shared her gripping new song, “Somehow You Do,” which is featured in the upcoming movie, Four Good Days.

As an accompaniment to the film’s themes of recovery from addiction and the complex power of family bonds, “Somehow You Do” is an empowering and emotional message to anyone facing seemingly insurmountable odds. The song was written by Diane Warren, the award-winning songwriter who’s collaborated with Reba three times since the mid-’90s.

“It is a song about strength of the human spirit and no voice can convey that as much as Reba McEntire,” Diane points out. “She makes you feel with every note that that you might think you can’t get through it, but somehow you will, and somehow you do.”

Reba also dropped a poignant music video for her new song, a cinematic clip that follows Reba as she walks along a highway, through a jaw-dropping Southern California desert landscape. Interspersed are clips from the movie itself, which stars Mila Kunis and Glenn Close. The video was directed by filmmaker Jon Avnet.

“It’s an honor to get to sing a Diane Warren song anytime, but then to be associated with talented actors in a movie like Glenn and Mila is just icing on the cake,” Reba says. “Add in Jon Avnet directing the video and it just doesn’t get much better!”

Four Good Days had its worldwide premiere at the 2020 Sundance Festival. It opens in select theaters on April 30.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.