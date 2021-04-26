“Somebody Like That”: Tenille Arts hits #1 on country radio

Rachel Deeb

Tenille Arts has officially claimed her first #1 song in the U.S.

The native Canadian has topped the country charts with “Somebody Like That” after 70 weeks.

The song has accumulated several achievements, including being the first #1 country song to be written, performed and produced by an all-female team. The track was co-written by Tenille, with Allison Cruz and Alex Kline, the latter of whom also served as producer, making her the first solo female producer to have a #1 single at country radio.

Tenille is also the first Canadian artist to reach #1 on country radio in the U.S. in 14 years and the first female Canadian to do it since Terri Clark‘s 2004 hit, “Girls Lie Too.”

“Words cannot describe how I feel right now,” Tenille says in a statement, thanking country radio, her team and all her fans. “You’ve changed my life forever…I can’t wait to continue to write this story together. Dreams really do come true!”

“Somebody Like That” is featured on Tenille’s latest album, Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between.

