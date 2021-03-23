Some beach: Brett Young celebrates 40th birthday

Jason Kempin/Getty Image

Brett Young is ringing in his 40th birthday somewhere tropical.

The chart-topping singer gave fans a sneak peek of his birthday festivities via Instagram Stories. It appears Brett and his wife Taylor are on a beach getaway, one photo showing the couple in a hotel room decorated in silver and blue balloons that read “Happy Birthday” and “40.”

They also commemorated the milestone birthday with a cake decorated in white and dark blue frosting that says “Happy 40th Birthday BY,” with candles on top, followed by a shot of Taylor holding her baby bump while sitting under the sun on the beach side pool patio.

“Working on only a few hours of sleep but we made it! Let the birthday trip and celebrations begin! Love you babe!” Taylor writes, her husband captioning the photo, “Best.Wife.Ever.”

The couple is expecting their second child in the summer, joining their one-year-old daughter, Presley.

By Cillea Houghton

