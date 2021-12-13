“So glad they got to see me at ‘work'”: Carrie Underwood’s sons attend her Las Vegas show

ABC

As Carrie Underwood brought the first round of her Las Vegas residency to a close over the weekend, she had two special people in the audience — her sons Isaiah and Jacob.

Carrie commemorated the end of the first run of her Reflection residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a gallery of photos that show her onstage. Among those enjoying the spectacle were her and husband Mike Fisher‘s sons, six-year-old Isaiah and two-year-old Jacob. The superstar singer shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of her eldest son standing up and cheering in excitement as his mom performs.

“So glad they got to see me at ‘work,'” Carrie captions the sweet moment with a heart eye emoji.

Mike also shared a snap of their two sons at the show, looking up over the railing from their big leather seats as the show’s title is projected onto the closed curtain onstage.

“Boys are ready!” Mike writes, alongside the pic.

The first leg of Reflection launched on December 1 and ended on December 11. Carrie will return to Las Vegas in 2022 for the residency with dates in March, April and May.

