Smell in Wentzville Potentially Solved

Fox 2 did some investigative reporting on the strange smell in St. Charles County.

the mysterious odors in Wentzville potentially solved – the source, Wentzville’s General Motors Plant.

GM says, “We have completed several projects over the winter break, including deep cleaning of our paint sludge system, which should significantly reduce any musty odors associated with the plant. We will continue to monitor the paint sludge system to ensure it is operating as intended.” The paint sludge system collects excess paint after vehicles are sprayed.