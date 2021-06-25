“Small Town Prayer”: RaeLynn invites fans into her relationship with faith in a new, tender ballad

Round Here Records

RaeLynn is continuing to roll out new music with “Small Town Prayer,” a ballad that taps into her love both for her faith and for her hometown.

“Some pray for rain to make a living and feed their families, some pray for success to move their lives forward and some pray for healing,” she explains of the inspiration behind the song. “The asks of God are wide from all that pray in this world, and I just tapped into how I remember feeling praying when I lived in my small town.”

“Small Town Prayer” is RaeLynn’s second new release, following another ballad, “Made for Me to Love,” which the singer wrote when she was just eight weeks pregnant with her first child. She and her husband Josh Davis are expecting a baby girl in September.

The new music also arrives in the midst of RaeLynn’s residency at Ole Red Nashville, the bar and honky tonk owned by her former The Voice coach, Blake Shelton. Her two remaining shows slated for the Ole Red stage will take place on June 30 and July 7.

