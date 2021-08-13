Shy Carter shares a “Beer with My Friends” in fun new video featuring Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy

Warner Music Nashville

Shy Carter’s new music video for “Beer With My Friends,” a collaboration with Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy, looks like a honky-tonkin’ good time, and for good reason: The singer says he and his buddies were just hanging out and having fun when they made it.

“Shooting this video was a blast,” says Shy. “David Lee is the coolest guy ever, and Cole Swindell just kills it. Like the song says, I got to hang out with them and a whole bunch of other beautiful people all day!”

With sway-along gang vocals and fun-loving verses traded between the three country pals, the song is all about friendship — and the music video gives that friendship a visual element.

“We even had a line dance choreographed, which fit right in with the whole vibe of the party,” Shy continues. “So go watch the video, dance and crack a cold one!”

It’s not the first time Shy has found country magic with a musical friend. In 2019, he duetted with Tim McGraw on Tim’s “Way Down.”

