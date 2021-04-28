“She’s in the Love with the Boy” but she’s not “Shallow”: Trisha Yearwood teases a big anniversary

TY Pet Collection

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks finally gave in and recorded Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s Oscar-winning duet from A Star Is Born in response to fan demand.

Now that “Shallow” is nearing the top 30 and the world is trending toward normalcy, the superstar couple’s anxious to perform it onstage, as Trisha explains.

“Garth says, ‘Well, it’s really you… I sing like the first few lines and then I just get out of the way,'” Trisha tells ABC Audio. “But it is a pretty cool duet and… we haven’t toured, so we haven’t had a chance to sing this out live in front of a crowd yet.”

“I hope we get a chance to do that,” she adds.

With four of Garth’s sold-out Stadium Tour dates back on the books starting in July, it seems they’ll likely have that chance — even though Trisha wasn’t initially a guaranteed part of the plan.

“Well, I mean, he’s not going without me, I can tell you that…” Trisha laughs. “I will just walk out there. I can do that.”

“I could just do that… I’ll give him a choice at first,” she acquiesces.

As Garth eyes potentially adding more shows, Trisha still has some to make up, in support of her 2019 Every Girl album.

“I’m overly cautious, so those dates probably won’t happen for a while,” she says, “because we were kind of at the end of the Every Girl tour when all this happened.”

Trisha’s also celebrating her breakthrough in 2021, but she’s not revealing exactly what that entails.

“It is the 30th anniversary this year of my first album, and of ‘She’s in Love with the Boy.’ There are some things coming, but I will not tell you,” she teases. “But there is some stuff coming this summer.”

