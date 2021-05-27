Shania Twain teases a high-energy return to Vegas: “It’s going to be a little nutty, but it’ll be a fun nutty!”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shania Twain has plans to resume her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency in December 2021 and February 2022, and the singer is pulling out all the stops for a fun, high-energy return to the stage.

“It’ll be a lot of fun,” the singer tells People. “I think, particularly, because we’ve been isolated, apart so long. I think once we’re reunited, it’s going to be a little nutty, but it’ll be a fun nutty!”

Shania is also the creative director of her show, and she says it’ll continue to be a colorful, immersive experience on every level. “There’s a lot of visual art going on. It’s high energy because I’m hyperactive anyway, so I’m everywhere. And then I feed off the audience,” she adds.

Plus, the upcoming Vegas sets are taking place during some big holidays: For example, Shania’s got a show booked for February 14 — Valentine’s Day — that she hints will be “very romantic.” Earlier in the run, she’s got something festive planned for her December dates, too.

“…I’m going to do something special for the holiday spirit as well,” the singer explains. “I mean, I just got to go all out because I have not seen my fans in a year and by the time I’m back onstage, it’ll be almost a year and a half.”

Tickets for Shania’s Vegas residency go on sale to the general public on June 1 at 10AM PT.

