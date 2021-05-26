Shania Twain reprises her ‘Let’s Go!’ Las Vegas residency for late 2021 and early 2022

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shania Twain is headed back to Las Vegas for 14 new dates on her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency. According to a press release from Caesars Entertainment, she’ll hit the stage late in 2021, with six shows taking place in December and eight more the following February.

The country superstar first launched her Vegas residency in December of 2019, and was planning several more shows for 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdowns. Shania is the creative director as well as the star of her show.

When she returns to Vegas, Shania won’t be the only country act in the midst of a residency: Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood have both announced their first-ever Vegas residencies for late 2021 and early 2022.

George Strait also announced last week that he’s returning to his Las Vegas residency, Strait to Vegas, for two dates in August. The new dates will take place a year after Strait was originally scheduled to play the same venue for two nights in August 2020. Those shows had to be shelved due to the pandemic.

Tickets for Shania’s newly announced dates go on sale to the general public June 1 at 10AM PT. However, fans with a Citi credit card will have access to a special pre-sale lasting from May 27 at 10 a.m. PT through May 31 at 10 p.m. PT. Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, Caesars Rewards members, are having another pre-sale between May 28 at 10AM PT and May 31 at 10PM PT.

Here’s the itinerary for the new dates, according to Ticketmaster:

December 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12.

February 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.