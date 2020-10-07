Send Noods and You Could Win

Kraft just launched a new Twitter contest called “Send Noods.” That’s spelled N-O-O-D-S, like noodles, and it plays off the much more common request to “send nudes” as in nude pictures. If you tweet the #SendNoods hashtag at Kraft, you can win the chance to send a free box of mac and cheese to a friend or family member. But do it fast, because they’re only giving away 7,000 boxes and lots of people LOVE sending nudes.

Sending hot and steamy noods lets people know you care. Tweet us using #SendNoods and #Giveaway for the chance to send noods. No purchase necessary. 18+ 10/6 – 10/11 while supplies last. Rules @ https://t.co/v3FCaSGdaK pic.twitter.com/YH1Z6awdeW — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) October 6, 2020