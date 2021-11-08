See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in first look at ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘1883’

Paramount+

The teaser for the Yellowstone prequel 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, is finally here.

A preview of the spin-off series debuted Sunday during the Yellowstone season 4 premiere, giving fans a first look at the Grammy-winning country music couple as James and Margaret Dutton.

“I heard a thousand stories, but none could describe this place,” a voiceover says in the minute-long clip. “The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream is coming true. We are in the land of no mercy now.”

Tim and Faith, both 54, are joined in the show’s cast by Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

1883 is described as “a stark retelling of Western expansion” and will follow “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America … fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

Tim has previously starred in films such as Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side, while Faith starred in The Stepford Wives and Dixieland.

The series premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.