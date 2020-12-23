Scotty McCreery’s having a pup-tastic holiday season in adorable new family photo

John Shearer

If any of Scotty McCreery’s fans weren’t already in the loop about just how much he loves his dog, Moose, they are now. The singer’s wife, Gabi, recently posted an adorable series of photos to social media, and they all revolve around the couple doting on their beloved pup.

“Moosey’s really feeling the Christmas cheer this year,” Gabi commented in the caption to her post.



The singer and his wife welcomed Moose to the family early in 2019, revealing that they’d long been hoping to adopt a yellow Labrador Retriever puppy. Since then, Moose has grown into a 70+ pound dog with a sweet personality and his own Instagram account.



When he’s not cuddling with Moose, Scotty’s hard at work on new music. He put out his most recent single, “You Time,” in September. The new song is the first taste of an as-yet unannounced new album from the singer, on the heels of his wildly successful Seasons Change album.

