Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” to become Hallmark movie

Scotty McCreery‘s chart-topping hit, “Five More Minutes,” is getting a Christmas makeover.

The singer’s #1 single, originally released in 2017, is the inspiration behind an upcoming Hallmark holiday movie of the same name that follows a young woman as she finds her grandfather’s old journal and learns of a secret romance.

The song was inspired by Scotty’s own relationship with his grandfather and was written after he passed away in 2015. Scotty is an executive producer on the film.

The American Idol winner debuted the song at the Grand Ole Opry in 2016. It later became the lead single off his 2018 album, Seasons Change, and his first #1 hit.

Five More Minutes is slated to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel on November 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

