Scotty McCreery to Plunge in Place for Special Olympics North Carolina

Scotty McCreery is taking the Plunge.

The American Idol winner is supporting Special Olympics North Carolina by participating in the Plunge in Place fundraiser event this month.

Standing in for the annual Polar Plunge event that sees people across the country diving into freezing cold waters in the winter months, SONC is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic by inviting participants to take the plunge individually in a pool, ice bath or some other social-distancing-friendly way. The goal is to help raise money for Special Olympics North Carolina, which provides sports training to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Scotty has started his own page to raise donations, with a goal of $10,000. “I’m happy to Plunge in Place this year and show my support of the nearly 40,000 athletes who train and compete as part of Special Olympics North Carolina. They inspire me,” the “Five More Minutes” singer says.

His video will debut during Plunge Week, taking place February 21-26. SONC has currently raised more than $24,000 of its $200,000 goal.

