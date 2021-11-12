Scotty McCreery sets his sights on a European tour, including his first-ever trip to the Netherlands

Jeff Ray

As he continues to ride the momentum of his latest album, Same Truck, Scotty McCreery has announced plans to head across the pond. In March of 2022, he’ll play a four-stop European run, including three dates in Germany and one show in Amsterdam.

The shows will take place after Scotty’s previously announced three main-stage appearances at C2C Festival, which will take place in Ireland and the U.K. on March 11, 12 and 13.

Scotty’s Amsterdam show will mark the first time he’s visited the Netherlands, and he says he’s excited to add some new stamps to his passport and see some audiences he’s never gotten a chance to play for before.

“Growing up in North Carolina, it was always a dream of mine to be able to perform my music around the globe,” the singer reflects. “I am looking forward to playing C2C in March in the UK and Ireland, but was also hoping we could return to Germany after we had such a great time there a couple of years ago.”

He continues, “I’m also very excited about visiting the Netherlands for the first time as I’ve heard such great things about Amsterdam. Can’t wait to see everyone!”

Tickets for all four newly announced dates are on sale now.

