Scotty McCreery is “Damn Strait” about his love of country music

Jeff Roy

Scotty McCreery is sharing another song from his upcoming Same Truck album. The American Idol alum dropped “Damn Strait,” one of only two songs he did not write on his new record.

“Every now and then you hear a song that sounds so much like you,” Scotty says of the song, which was written by Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins. “I grew up as a huge George Strait fan, and when I heard this song, I raised my hand to say, ‘I want this one.’ Every country fan has a George Strait story, and everyone has a memory attached to their favorite songs.”

It was George, along with a couple of other country music legends, who inspired Scotty to become a singer.

“The first country music concert I ever went to was George Strait, Reba [McEntire] and Lee Ann Womack,” Scotty says. “When I saw that show, I said, ‘I’m gonna do that one day.’”

Same Truck will be released on Friday, September 17. Scotty’s current single from the album, “You Time,” is currently in the top 5.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.