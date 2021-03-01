Scotty McCreery features wife Gabi in "You Time" video

John Shearer

Scotty McCreery is looking for a little “You Time” in the video for his latest single.

The clip follows the story of a young couple, beginning on their wedding day and following them as they move into a new home and settle into newlywed life. But a musician can’t stay off the road for too long, as Scotty pulls up to the house in a vintage VW van to pick up the husband, who’s a guitar player in his band. After days apart, the husband-and-wife pair reunite with a loving embrace.

Scotty’s wife Gabi, who inspired the song, also makes a surprise appearance at video’s end, watching from the wings as her husband performs on stage, the two walking backstage hand-in-hand.

“You Time” is the lead single off the American Idol season 10 champion’s forthcoming album. It follows three consecutive #1 hits from his 2018 album, Seasons Change, with “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It” and “In Between.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.