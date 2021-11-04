Scottie Pippen Doesn’t Hold Back About Michael Jordan In New Memoir

SCOTTIE PIPPEN gives his rebuttal in a new memoir called “Unguarded”. And he doesn’t hold back, calling Michael selfish, hypocritical, and insensitive. First, he trashes the documentary for glorifying Jordan while not giving his Chicago Bulls teammates enough credit. He adds that Michael made $10 million off the movie, but Scottie and the others didn’t make a dime, even though they appeared on camera. Then he goes HAM on Jordan for calling him “selfish” in “The Last Dance”. He says quote, “You want to know what selfish is? Selfish is retiring right before the start of training camp when it is too late for the organization to sign free agents.” He says Michael treated his teammates “poorly”, and adds, quote, “Michael and I aren’t close and never have been.”