Sara Evans, Dolly Parton team with more cross-genre stars for “PINK,” supporting the fight to end breast cancer

Brighter Day Records

Sara Evans and Dolly Parton are among the artists lending their voices to “PINK,” a new collaboration that benefits the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, a non-profit working to end breast cancer.



The star-studded, cross-genre single also features appearances from Jordin Sparks, Monica and Rita Wilson, the latter of whom is a breast cancer survivor. Sara, who has long been passionate about raising funds and awareness for this cause, says that the new song is even more special because it represents women coming together in solidarity for a common cause.

“There is something magical that happens when women band together to have a positive impact on the world for our sisters and our daughters,” the singer notes.

“PINK”’s lyrics offer support for those battling the disease, looking forward toward a better day when nobody has to face breast cancer. It’s a powerful message for nearly any listener: One in eight women will be diagnosed with the disease during her lifetime, meaning that nearly everyone will be touched by cancer at some point, either personally or through someone they love.



Each year, breast cancer kills over 42,000 women and men in the U.S. To learn more or make a donation, visit the Susan G. Komen website.

By Carena Liptak

