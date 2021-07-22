‘Same Truck’: Scotty McCreery shares an official release date for his fifth album

Jeff Ray/Triple Tigers

Scotty McCreery’s long-awaited fifth studio album is on its way. After slowly rolling out new songs over the past several months, the singer announced this week that his next project, Same Truck, will arrive September 17.

A teaser clip shared to Scotty’s socials shows snippets of a photo shoot, with the singer posing for pictures in front of a truck. Meanwhile, his newly-released “Why You Gotta Be Like That,” which will be included on the album, plays in the background.

“My last album was about me as a young man getting ready to get married,” the singer explains, referring to his career-defining Seasons Change project from 2018. “Same Truck is me three years later, taking a moment to acknowledge where I am now as a 27-year-old, happily married man, sharing both what I’ve learned and where I want to go.”

Fans have already heard some of the 12-track collection, which includes Scotty’s top-fifteen single “You Time” as well as “Why You Gotta Be Like That.” The singer is listed as a co-writer on the bulk of the songs, including the album-leading title track.

Scotty hints that he might also be trying out some unreleased songs off the album during his current run of live shows, the You Time Tour.

