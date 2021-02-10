Sam Hunt says he has "new songs coming soon"

Steven Worster

Sam Hunt is working on new music.

The country superstar shared a photo of himself in the studio on Wednesday with a guitar sitting by his side with the simple caption, “new songs coming soon.”

Fans flooded the comment section with enthusiasm, many requesting he release the song “23” that he debuted live during his virtual “Red Rocks Unpaused” concert in September.

The new material Sam has in the works on follows the release of his long-awaited sophomore album, Southside, that dropped last April. It reached #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and cracked the top five on the all-genre Billboard 200.

The album features his record-breaking hit “Body Like a Back Road,” along with other chart-topping singles “Kinfolks” and “Hard to Forget.” His current single “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s” is also climbing the charts, sitting inside the top 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

