Sam Hunt reflects on a former flame in nostalgic “23”

MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt remains “23” in his new single.

The sweet song finds Sam observing “real love” and “real life” as he reflects on a relationship when he was 23 years old, a moment frozen in time. Throughout the song, the singer reflects on the former couple’s first trip to New Orleans and a visit to Folly Beach while looking ahead to the future, imagining his past love working at an office job and longing for their past adventures.

Though the singer tells his lover that she’s free to move on in life, the two will always have the memories made together when they were 23.

“No matter where I go/No matter what I do/I’ll never be 23 with anyone but you/You can marry who you want/Go back to Tennessee/But you’ll never be 23/With anyone but me,” Sam professes over a summery guitar melody.

“23” is Sam’s first single since “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s” topped the country charts earlier this year. He also released an acoustic version of “23,” recorded at Ocean Way studio in Nashville.

